A new study is being launched into the provision of fun activities for teenagers in Horsham.

People are being invited by Horsham District Council to take part in a survey to share their views over leisure provision and outdoor space for teens. A series of focus groups will also be held with local schools and youth forums.

The council wants to determine if outdoor spaces in the district meet the needs of teenage girls and boys equally and say the results of the study will help shape future plans.

To take part in the survey, which will run until November 1, see https://online1.snapsurveys.com/OutdoorLeisure

Council overview and scrutiny committe chairman Paul Clarke said: “Creating leisure spaces that work for everyone and ensuring that all voices are heard is key for us as a council.

"This survey forms an important part of our ‘Fair Space for all’ initiative. It is focused on developing leisure spaces which feel safe and accessible for everybody, including teenage girls. Our aim is to encourage active healthy lifestyles through all stages of life.”

Councillor Samantha Bateman, who is leading a task force on the initiative, said: “The focus groups will run in participating schools, colleges and youth forums across the district. Whilst the survey hopes to capture the thoughts of teenage girls and their parents, everyone's feedback to the survey is welcome.”

The council committed in its 2024/25 Annual Plan to better understand the needs of the community to deliver services that support people in leading a healthy and active lifestyle, and as part of this, to create safe spaces for children and young people to grow.