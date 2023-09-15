New Sussex astronomy club explores wonders of the universe at Clayton and Southwick meetings

A new astronomy club is starting up in Sussex.

The first meeting of Sussex Practical Astronomers will be on Wednesday, September 20, at Clayton Village Hall (7.30pm).

The group also plans to have lecture evenings at the Southwick Community Centre.

A spokesperson said: “At Clayton our main aim will be to encourage beginners to astronomy, both in a practical way using telescopes and taking simple astro photographs. There will be projected showing of astro images taken my members and they will be helped with their own equipment with demonstrations of others. If the skies are clear we will be having viewing sessions.”

To find out more visit sussexpracticalastronomers.org.uk or email [email protected].

The Southwick lectures will be on the first Monday of the month where prominent astronomers will speak about the universe.