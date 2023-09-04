A new food warning is going out to people in Horsham.

Horsham District Council is sounding the alert over cold smoked and cured fish products which carry a risk of containing bacteria that can cause serious illness.

The council says it is supporting the Foods Standards Agency by highlighting advice issued to consumers with weakened immune systems about the serious risk of contracting listeriosis when consuming ready-to-eat cold-smoked and cured fish. See: https://www.food.gov.uk/listeria.

A spokesperson said: “Products including cold-smoked salmon or trout and gravlax have been shown to carry a significantly higher risk of containing the bacteria that can cause serious illness in those more susceptible and the new advice comes in response to a string of outbreaks across the UK over recent years.”

A warning is going out from Horsham District Council over cold smoked and cured fish. Photo contributed

Council cabinet member for environmental health Jay Mercer said: “It is now advised that those pregnant or with an illness that weakens their immune system avoid eating ready-to-eat cold-smoked or cured fish, similar to the existing advice relating to the consumption of unpasteurised cheeses.

“As the chance of serious illness from listeriosis increases with age as well, the FSA are advising that people over 65 years old should also be aware of the risks.

“Although cases of listeriosis from eating cold-smoked and cured fish remain rare overall, it is critical that those susceptible to serious illness are aware of the risks associated with their consumption.”

