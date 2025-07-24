New Wayfinding bus to bring dementia support to West Sussex communities

Sage House COO Emma Radley, alongside Janet Duggan, Community Partnership Manager for SGN.

Isolated rural communities across West Sussex are set to benefit from bespoke, professional dementia support, thanks to a new Wayfinding Dementia Advice project launched by Sage House, in Tangmere.

It all revolves around the Wayfinding Advice Bus; a kind of consultation room on wheels which, sent to towns and villages across West Sussex, will be used to bring bespoke, one-to-one advice to those who might otherwise struggle to access it.

It’s a free service, designed to offer people living with dementia and their families practical advice to make sense of the journey ahead. Its team of specially trained Wayfinders not only conduct private drop-ins and consultations, but provide appointments and schedule follow-up sessions in person or over the phone. Once they access the service, families will speak to the same Wayfinder every time; meaning they always have access to someone familiar with their needs.

"It’s an amazing resource for us,” said Wayfinder Laura Puddick, who will be working on the service. “It’s essentially a mobile office; we can sit up to four people in here, which means we can have family conversations, if that’s required, or just the one or two people. This allows us to get out there into communities, and offer advice. It gives people privacy; people don’t necessarily want to be sitting outside talking about the difficulties they might be experiencing. It’s a very private space, a very comfy space, it makes it that much easier to have that conversation.”

The service is set to visit a range of communities, including Emsworth, Midhurst, Southbourne, Rustington and beyond. The team at Sage House say the bus should bring dementia support to those who might otherwise struggle to access it.

"This is about, making sure we help people, making sure they get the benefits they need,” adds Emma Radley, the charity’s COO. “How can we help you learn how to navigate living with someone with dementia? What is your dementia journey possibly going to look like? What can we do to help you on that journey? But we’re also building a relationship with that person; if we’re not out in the bus, they can meet someone, they’ve got a name and a phone number and someone they know. ”I want everyone in West Sussex to know that we’re here, here to support people and that they can contact us any time they want, so there isn’t anybody going without the support they need."

The ambitious project is only possible thanks to the kind donations of local donors like SGN, Clothworkers Foundation and the Friends of Midhurst Community Hospital. For the team at SGN, it’s an all-important to chance to raise awareness about safe energy-use.

"This is a chance for us to raise awareness about the dangers of carbon monoxide, to promote the priority services register, which means that anybody who signs up will be able to get support straight away if there’s a power outage.,” said Janet Duggan, Community Partnership Manager for SGN. “We also want to share that people have access to our service around locking cooker valves; so if anybody is living in the home where the carer needs to turn the gas off, one of our engineers will be able to install that for them. It’s all about living in a warm, safe home.”