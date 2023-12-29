Praise for Newhaven RNLI volunteers who raised tens of thousands this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newhaven Lifeboat Station said it is ‘very lucky’ to be supported by two volunteer teams who work to raise money for saving lives at sea.

Newhaven RNLI said a large amount of the station’s fundraising efforts came from the shop with 11 volunteers keeping it operational for seven days a week over 51 weeks of the year.

They said the shop’s sales reached £21,500 for the second year in a row, with an additional £4,050 in sales at events like the Summer Fayre.

Newhaven Lifeboat Station said it is 'very lucky' to be supported by two volunteer teams. Photo: RNLI/Trevor Sexton

Trevor Sexton, Newhaven RNLI volunteer shop manager, said: "Since retiring from the Merchant Navy after 41 years, volunteering with the RNLI eased me into a life ashore again. We have a fantastic team here at the shop. If there is anyone considering volunteering in fundraising, go for it!”

Newhaven Lifeboat Station is looking for new volunteers on the fundraising team. Visit volunteering.rnli.org or email [email protected] to find out more.

The station’s events team consists of 24 volunteers who organised 11 events in 2023 while attending eight other community events. The Summer Fayre raised £9,000 this year and Newhaven RNLI said its events total is £30,000 and rising.

