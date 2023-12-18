BREAKING

Plan for 41 retirement flats in West Sussex village: proposal to redevelop site for older people who want to maintain independence

Plans for 41 retirement apartments in Hassocks have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 18th Dec 2023, 11:11 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 11:12 GMT
Churchill Retirement Living submitted the application through agent Planning Issues Ltd.

The company wants to redevelop two residential properties at 68 and 70 Keymer Road into accommodation for older people, which includes communal facilities, access, car parking and landscaping.

The rough location for the planned 41 new retirement apartments in Keymer Road, Hassocks. Photo: Google MapsThe rough location for the planned 41 new retirement apartments in Keymer Road, Hassocks. Photo: Google Maps
Its design and access statement said: “Homes for Retirement Living means specially designed housing suitable for older people who want to maintain the independence and privacy that comes with having a home of their own but no longer want or need a family sized house. The proposal is for age-restricted one and two bedroom apartments designed to help people remain independent, safe, secure and sociable for as long as possible.”

The application is for 27 one-bedroom apartments and 14 two-bedroom apartments on the 0.45-hectare site. The proposal would see the number of parking spaces increase from four to 15.

