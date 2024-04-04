New Youth Hub in Bexhill has strong focus on the environment

The hub, situated at 37 Ninfield Road, Bexhill, offers a safe space for young people to engage with nature and support each other through peer mentoring.

Young Pollinators CEO, Lindsay White, said: “This space can be used by home education groups, offers after school activities, a relaxing place to meet friends - with darts, table football, dvds, and pool available.

"The group also arranged trips out for families and in recent months have gone to a glass blowing workshop to make their own glass decorations, and to Brede Steam Giants. The project is in partnership with Southern Water, and on April 11 the young people will be visiting their new Water treatment works in Peacehaven.

"The group have also received grants from Bexhill Town Council and East Sussex County Council.”

The Young Pollinators group caught the attention of local people last year when they created and displayed a Christmas tree in Bexhill town centre that was made from recycled plastic bottles.

Charity Trustee Cllr Abul Azad said: "What an amazing start to our youth hub's opening day. We explored various activities, took a refreshing woodland walk, and enjoyed games of darts, table football, and air hockey. In the relaxation room, we had DVDs and a hot chocolate station for those needing a quiet break. We were honored to host local councillors, representatives from Sleaford Sharing Skills, and the UNA Climate and Oceans. A big thank you to the residents who stopped by to say hello. We eagerly await welcoming more families in the coming weeks and months."

Charity chair Lynn Langlands said: "I am so proud to be a part of this wonderful resource that has opened in Sidley. It is a space for children to participate in a number of nature based activities, and just enjoy time together. We look forward to many young people and their families coming along to participate in the activities.”

If you would like to find out more contact Lindsay White of Community Supporters on 07852 763706.

