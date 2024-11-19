Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Newhaven-based charity has received the highest award a UK voluntary group can receive.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Havens Community Cars (CIO) volunteers were awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service for 2024, which is equivalent to an MBE.

The volunteer driver scheme was founded in 2019 and aims to relieve loneliness and isolation among vulnerable residents. The charity said it helps ‘level the playing field for people with barriers to inclusion’. To find out how to volunteer visit www.havenscommunityhub.co.uk/communitycars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Havens Community Cars (CIO) volunteers were awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service for 2024

Stephanie Byrne, Trustee of Havens Community Cars said: “This recognition expresses the gratitude we feel every day for our dedicated and committed team of wonderful volunteer drivers who make a life-changing difference in the lives of so many local residents.”

There are more than 700 members registered with the charity, who live on the south coast Havens stretch between Saltdean and Seaford, and who are not able to use public transport.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service was previously known as The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service and was established in 2002 to mark Her Late Majesty The Queen’s Golden Jubilee. It was continued following the accession of His Majesty The King. It is awarded each year to honour volunteer-led groups that work across a range of fields. This year 232 organisations have received the award.

Minister for Civil Society, Stephanie Peacock said: “It’s incredible to see these brilliant volunteer groups in England receive this prestigious award for the inspiring work they undertake each and every day to support people and causes in their communities.”

Havens Community Cars said representatives of the charity are set to receive a crystal award and certificate from Andrew Blackman, Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex.