Newhaven competition looks for best designs for two new wooden benches

Lewes District Council is asking residents to submit designs for two new wooden benches in Newhaven.

The council said the benches will be installed as part of the regeneration of Fort Road Recreation Ground.

They said the design theme is what Newhaven means to residents, which could be local plants and wildlife, the Ouse, the cross-channel ferry, the town's industrial and maritime history or something else.

The two winning designs will be professionally etched into one of two benches, which will be placed in the recreation ground's new community orchard area.

Lewes District Council wants residents to submit designs for two new wooden benches in Newhaven. Photo by Green Space

Councillor Wendy Maples, cabinet member for Neighbourhood Well-Being, said: “The benches will serve as a lasting tribute to the community's creativity and spirit, providing a place for reflection and enjoyment for years to come.”

Lewes District Council said it is working with Hospitable Environment. This local arts organisation i set to host a free ‘Soup and Social’ community meal and creative workshop on Thursday, November 7 (6.30pm-8.30pm) at the Hillcrest Centre, Newhaven. Residents can bring their rough ideas to the session or create a design there.

Councillor Johnny Denis, Cabinet Member for Arts, Culture and Tourism & Leisure said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to make your mark — literally — in a cherished public space. Everyone is welcome to enter, regardless of age or artistic skill and it doesn’t matter whether you are an individual or part of a school, group or local club, all ideas are welcome.”

Details of the competition are at lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/FortRoadBenches. Entries should be submitted to Hospitable Environment at Hillcrest Centre, Newhaven, BN9 9LH, by 5pm on Monday, December 2.

The council said the regeneration of Fort Road Recreation Ground, including Shakespeare Hall and the Cricket Pavillion, is being made possible thanks to funding from UK Government. Visit FortRoadNewhaven.org.