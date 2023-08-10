Newhaven family temporarily removed from their home due to poor conditions

The family have been removed from their Guinness Partnership home for two days while while repairs are carried out.

Repairs on the Iveagh Crescent property include damages due to damp and leaks, which will require the water to be shut off.

The Sussex Express has previously reported on Councillor Sean Macleod’s accusation that The Guinness Partnership is "failing residents" in reference to the Iveagh Crescent residents who have since temporarily been removed from the property.

A spokesperson for The Guinness Partnership said: “The residents have moved out of their home for a short time in order that repairs to the home can be carried out. The repairs require the water to be switched off for a period so, for the family’s comfort and with their agreement, we have provided hotel accommodation for them for two days. The family has confirmed they are happy with this arrangement to enable the necessary works to be completed before they return to their home.”

Newhaven residents temporarily removed from their home due to poor conditions. Photo: Sean Macleod

Guinness Partnership homes in Newhaven are in “terrible condition”, with residents complaining of mould and leaks, according to Councillor Sean Macleod.

Newhaven councillor Sean Macleod said: "It was deeply troubling to get a phone call from the residents of this property who were deeply upset that they have been informed that their property has reached such a poor state of repair that they now have to leave their home. Further to the mould in the property and the holes in the roof, they have now found that water pipes are leaking dramatically and are causing ceilings to be unstable.

“Since I contacted the press regarding the damage not just to this home but a number of homes, Guinness trust have been in regularly contact and we now have a meeting with senior managers on 21st August.”

On Guinness Trust homes in Newhaven, Macleod said: “Residents contact us with concerns about their properties and a lack of inaction by Guinness Trust but as Councillors we are met with a wall of silence. Some houses are in a terrible condition with mould all over the walls and leaks coming from the ceiling and residents complain that they are just met with a complete lack of urgency from the housing association.

“Some of the mould in some of the properties is staggering and we need to see some urgent action from the housing association, mould can kill and we need to see them get into gear.”

According to The Guinness Partnership: “Ensuring that our residents have a safe, warm home is our top priority. Over the last twelve months we have carried out works at a number of homes at Iveagh Crescent to address issues with damp and mould. With the exception of one home, which Councillor Macleod has contacted us about, we believe that these have satisfactorily addressed the issues being experienced by residents.