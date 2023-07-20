Councillor Sean Macleod, Newhaven North, said: “Residents contact us with concerns about their properties and a lack of inaction by Guinness Trust but as Councillors we are met with a wall of silence. Some houses are in a terrible condition with mould all over the walls and leaks coming from the ceiling and residents complain that they are just met with a complete lack of urgency from the housing association.

“Some of the mould in some of the properties is staggering and we need to see some urgent action from the housing association, mould can kill and we need to see them get into gear.”

Councillor accuses The Guinness Partnership of "failing residents". Photo: Sean Macleod

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for The Guinness Partnership said: “Ensuring that our residents have a safe, warm home is our top priority. Over the last twelve months we have carried out works at a number of homes at Iveagh Crescent to address issues with damp and mould. With the exception of one home, which Councillor Macleod has contacted us about, we believe that these have satisfactorily addressed the issues being experienced by residents.

"Councillor Sean Macleod contacted us in May this year in relation to one home at Iveagh Crescent. We have been in close contact with the resident. We have carried out some repairs to the home and are in discussions with the resident about the sequencing of remaining repairs. There have been some delays on our part and for these we sincerely apologise.

“We have had no other contact from Councillor Macleod. If other residents are raising concerns with him, we would be happy to hear from him directly. We will be contacting him today to request details of other contact he may have had from other residents.”