Newhaven kebab restaurant reaches British Kebab Awards final

Newhaven MP Maria Caulfield has congratulated Bursa Kebab on reaching the final in the British Kebab Awards

By Frankie Elliott
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 5:08 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 5:22 pm

Bursa Kebab in Newhaven has reached the final for the British Kebab Awards in the Customer Service category for the second year running.

The winner from the ten restaurants will be announced at a ceremony to be held later in the year.

Maria Caulfield MP said: “Congratulation to Bursa Kebab on reaching the final of this prestigious awards in the Kebab industry. This is a testament to their excellent customer service and brilliant food.

"I was pleased to visit Bursa Kebab when they were shortlisted last year and can see why they have reached the final again, offering fantastic friendly customer service. As last year’s winners I am sure that Bursa Kebab are one of the favourites to retain their title.

"I’m sure that everyone in Newhaven and the wider Lewes constituency will be rooting for Bursa Kebab to win."

People can vote for Bursa Kebab here

