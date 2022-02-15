Lewes District Council initiative launched to help households save money on winter fuel bills

The Green Homes Grant scheme is open to homeowners and private tenants, where the home has a low energy rating and a low annual income.

The scheme offers a wide range of insulation measures, and renewable heating technologies, such as air source heat pumps, which are designed to reduce the impact of heating homes upon the environment.

Under the Green Homes Grant Local Authority Delivery scheme, delivered by Warmworks on behalf of Lewes District Council and through funding from the UK government, householders can apply to receive improvements to increase the comfort and warmth in their home.

Warmworks will arrange a survey in the homes of eligible householders to agree what work will be carried out. Then, a local accredited and registered sub-contractor team completes the installation of the agreed heating and energy-efficiency measures, before an independent inspection assesses the completed work against rigorous quality standards.

Where required, Warmworks will also then arrange for a full annual service to be completed 12 months later.

The deadline for applications is March 31, 2022.

Residents can find out if they are eligible for the scheme by completing the application form here