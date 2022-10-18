Newhaven lifeboat crews save four people cut off by the tide at the Seven Sisters cliff

The volunteer crew of Newhaven Lifeboat launched on the afternoon of Saturday, October 15, to locate and assist four people, including one child, cut off by the tide below the cliff near Cuckmere.

The Newhaven RNLI said the casualties were on a section of beach with approximately two metres or less of dry space, huddling in a chalky cove, after being caught out by the incoming tide while walking along the beach.

The group consisted of three adults and a four-year-old child. There was a fifth person in the group who had swum out to go and raise the alarm.

Lewis Arnold, Coxswain on Newhaven’s Severn class All-weather Lifeboat, said: "Newhaven’s volunteer crew readied the Y-class for deployment whilst we made best speed to the casualties.

"The weather conditions on scene were at the upper limits of the Y-class capabilities, however, due to the timing of the wave formation and an incoming tide, it was deemed achievable to execute a rescue.

"Two volunteer crew proceeded to the shore in the Y-class. They kept a good look out for rocks, conducted a quick survey of the beach area and carried out a couple of run ins to and out of the shore to establish the safest route for evacuation.”

Whilst the Y-class was en-route to the casualties, HM Coastguard radioed the information that a helicopter had been approved for launch.

It was jointly agreed the safest evacuation from the beach would be to winch and crane the casualties by helicopter, one by one, around to a dry section of beach.

RNLI crew members said the casualties were said to be very distressed by the whole operation, which took an hour and 45 minutes to complete.

Lewis Arnold said: “Tides rise quickly and can easily catch people out. If you’re planning a coastal walk or seaside activity, we strongly urge people to check the weather and tides before setting out.