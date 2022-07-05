Newhaven visitor attraction wins Trip Advisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2022

Paradise Park, in Newhaven, is a kid-centric theme park – with a museum about conservation, garden trails & a play zone.
The attraction won the award that celebrates businesses who have received great traveller reviews from visitors around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.
Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor, said: “Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Winners. The Travellers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality.”
The family-run attraction has been under new leadership for the last 18 months and new director Darren Clift was ‘delighted’ that the hard work of the team had been recognised.
Darren said: “We have worked very hard off the back of a very challenging pandemic period when the whole place was shut. But we have rolled our sleeves up and added many new features to the place, particularly concentrating on the botanic gardens.
"It’s amazing to hear the positive responses and then have it backed up by being recognised by an award driven by the people whose opinion matters the most- our visitors.”
READ MORE
Darren added that the previous 12 months were just the start of a largescale investment and improvement programme that Paradise Park is undergoing.
He said: “As well as the gardens continuing to develop, we have new ideals for the play areas and we are also very excited to be beginning our museum overhaul too, with the first section complete this year.”