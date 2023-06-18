NHS university hospitals in Sussex experiencing ‘difficulties with a series of clinical and communications systems’

NHS University Hospitals Sussex said it is currently experiencing ‘difficulties with a series of clinical and communications systems across the Trust, including hospital phone lines’.

On Sunday, June 18, a spokesperson said: "As a result, from Saturday evening (June 17) ambulances have been diverted away from Royal Sussex County Hospital.”

The NHS said staff are working to contingency plans to support the delivery of safe and appropriate care.

The spokesperson added: “We fully appreciate that this situation may have a significant impact not only on our patients and their families and friends, but also on staff working extremely hard in both the ambulance service and in neighbouring hospitals. The support and co-operation of everyone involved is hugely appreciated.

NHS (Photo by Graeme Robertson/Getty Images)

“We are of course seeking to resolve the problems as quickly as possible, and will provide updates as we can.”

Patients are asked to choose services carefully and appropriately – including only calling 999 if you face a medical emergency.