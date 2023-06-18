A fire broke out at a holiday park in Hastings yesterday (Saturday, June 17), according to a resident.
The resident said a blaze was seen at Combe Haven Holiday Park in Harley Shute Road at around 1.10pm.
Two fire teams attended the incident as one property was damaged, the resident added.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and the holiday park have been contacted for more information.
