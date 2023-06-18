NationalWorldTV
Fire breaks out at Hastings holiday park

A fire broke out at a holiday park in Hastings yesterday (Saturday, June 17), according to a resident.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 18th Jun 2023, 10:16 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 10:19 BST

The resident said a blaze was seen at Combe Haven Holiday Park in Harley Shute Road at around 1.10pm.

Two fire teams attended the incident as one property was damaged, the resident added.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and the holiday park have been contacted for more information.

