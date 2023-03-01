Nick Gibb (Con), MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, will stand in the next general election, his team have announced.

Mr Gibb has represented his constituency since 1997 and said he looks forward to standing for the next election, the date for which has yet to be announced.

Responding to the Conservative Association Selection Committee, he picked him to stand for re-election, he said: ““I am delighted to have been selected to stand at the next General Election as the Conservative candidate in this constituency. It has been an honour and privilege to represent Bognor Regis & Littlehampton in Parliament since 1997 and I look forward to the election, whenever it comes.”

Mr Gibb is currently serving as Minister of State for Schools, a role he reprises in October 2022, having held it twice previously: first from 2010 to 201, and then again from 2015 to 2021.

That means he has served in government under several prime ministers, including David Cameron and Theresa May.

