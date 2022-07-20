'Nightmare' Henfield dog attack sparks child safety fears

Celia Emmott is calling for police to take action after one of her sheep died and two others were injured during the attack in a field near her home in Henfield.

"I want to get the police to take some action before these dogs kill humans,” she said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If my grandchildren were in the field they could well have suffered the same death as the sheep. It is so scary.”

Celia Emmott's sheep were attacked by dogs while out in a field by her home in Henfield. Pic S Robards SR2207197

She said the owner of the dogs – ‘large hunting types’ – was in the field with them when the attack happened last week.

She ran out to the field after witnessing the horrific scene through the window of her nearby home.

She said the dogs were not under control.

“When I arrived the owner finally collected the third dog with my help, while a ewe was dying beside me.

Celia Emmott's sheep were attacked by dogs while out in a field by her home in Henfield. One died and two others were badly injured.

"It was a nightmare.”

She later reported the incident to Sussex Police but, she said: “The police seem powerless within their legal capacity."

She said that officers had told her they had asked the dogs’ owners to put muzzles on the animals when they were out.

Celia Emmott's sheep were attacked by dogs while out in a field by her home in Henfield.

But, she said, more needed to be done.

She herself has started preparing a project to raise awareness of the dangers of letting dogs loose on farm land.

She is creating an art trail to link with the next lambing season and start of spring walks for dog owners.