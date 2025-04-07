Nine-year-old boy from West Sussex village raises £2,100 for charity by donating 15 inches of his hair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nine-year-old boy from Hurstpierpoint has raised £2,100 for charity by growing his hair over two years.

Charlie Sellwood, from St Lawrence C.E. Primary School, had 15 inches of his hair snipped off on Saturday, April 5, for The Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or conditions like Alopecia. Visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk.

People can see Charlie’s GoFundMe page at www.justgiving.com/page/charliesbigchop, which has announced that the hair is set to be donated on Thursday, April 10.

Charlie said: “Every kid should feel happy and confident. The last thing people going through cancer treatment should be worried about is how they look. So if I can help one child feel happy and more confident that’s amazing.”

He started growing his hair when he was seven and decided shortly afterwards to make it a charitable act.

Charlie’s father John said his target was 13 or 14 inches, adding that he was able to develop ‘a magnificent mane’. He said: “He stuck at it for over two years until he could donate about 15 inches of hair.”

John said Charlie initially set himself the goal of raising £700 for The Little Princess Trust, which is the cost of making one wig. Now, he has raised enough to supply three wigs. John said he and Charlie’s mum Sophie are ‘over the moon’ with his achievement.

John said: “We couldn't be prouder. He’s such a kind and selfless young man and a real inspiration.”

Charlie said: “I feel really grateful to everyone who donated. I’m really blown away by how I’ve raised that much.”

Sophie runs a dog groomers in Hurstpierpoint called Be Dog and her business partner Lou has been trained by the Little Princess Trust. So Lou partitioned Charlie’s hair before the family went to Barber and Boar Hurstpierpoint to have it cut properly. John said: “Max at Barber and Boar did a fantastic job of styling it, making sure the hair was cut off brilliantly and making sure we could actually get it within the band. You have to prepare it a certain way for the charity.”

He added: “Max very kindly did the haircut without charge for us so money we would have spent we donated. He then donated his fee to the Little Princess Trust.”

Charlie said: “It felt really different to have shorter hair again because I haven’t had it in a really long time, but it kind of felt good.”

Charlie is a keen rugby player and on Sunday, April 6, he got a ‘guard of honor’ from the under nines team at Haywards Heath Rugby Club at their home rugby festival. John said: “They’ve all been mega supportive and very proud of him.”