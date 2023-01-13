Edit Account-Sign Out
No environmental assessment is needed before plans for 155 homes at Woodgate are submitted

Plans for 155 homes at Woodgate have no need of an Environmental Impact Assessment, Arun officers said.

By Nikki Jeffery
4 minutes ago
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 2:57pm

An environmental screening request was submitted for for up to 155 dwellings, associated landscaping, public open space and associated infrastructure on land west of Lidsey Road. Requests are made so the applicants know if they have to submit an assessment with a planning application

In their decision report, Arun officers said: "The impacts would be relatively small-scale and localised and will be mitigated in accordance with standard methods including by conditions, an s106 legal agreement and the Community Infrastructure Levy."

The site of a forthcoming planning application for 155 homes at Woodgate
A statement by Luken Beck, for Hanbury Properties (AM) Ltd, said the application would be for two and 2.5 storey dwellings on a seven hectare site of agricultural fields about a mile south of Westergate. Access was already approved to serve an up to 95 dwelling development.

To see the decision on Arun's planning portal use the search reference AL/192/22/ESO.