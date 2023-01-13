"I have lived in Yapton for over 70 years and am disgusted with the amount of new building that is destroying our small community. There is no consideration for people already living here."

That was the reaction of one resident among many as plans were submitted for 20 dwellings with new access, open space, landscaping and associated works on land west of Drove Lane, Main Road, Yapton.

"How can anyone justify the wanton destruction of our village any more," said another resident. "The village has been destroyed by continuous development over the last few years. Our infrastructure is creaking, there are regular queues through the village, our drainage systems are not able to cope. There is regular flooding."

A number of letters of objection have been added to the Arun planning portal in the few days since the application went live with villagers saying developers are making people's lives 'a misery'.

How the 20-home development off Main Road, Yapton, could look

A planning statement by Landlink Estates said a planning agent attended a meeting of Yapton Parish Council and a dedicated website with a contact page where comments could be left had been created but there were no public comments.

"Public understanding of the need for additional housing in the generality is high, however this is set against local opposition to additional development in Yapton," the statement said.

Key issues raised, it said, were: further housing development given extensive permissions for over 1,000 dwellings, traffic, sewage, flooding, access to doctors.

"Landlink Estates are keen that the development provides a lasting legacy for the village," it said

A design and access statement said the development 'presents an excellent opportunity for the creation of a new small residential neighbourhood and landscape, encapsulating a unique set of design criteria to enhance and enrich this site at Yapton'.

"The development proposals for 20 dwellings will enhance the vitality of the community of Yapton."

Currently in agricultural use, the site is 1.45ha and residential development would take up 0.69ha.

"There are a number of developments close to the site with outline planning consent and currently under construction which will change the character of this part of the village," the statement acknowledged.

These include land east of Drove Lane with outline consent for up to 300 dwellings, Bonhams Field with outline consent for 56 dwellings, land at Bilsham Road with outline consent for 70 dwellings, land north of Stakers farm with consent for 70 dwellings and land north of Yapton CE Primary School with approval for 38 dwellings.

The new properties, six affordable, would be one to four bedroom detached, semi detached and terraced, a limited number of coach houses and a bungalow with 48.5 parking spaces and four visitor spaces. Access would be created from Main Road.