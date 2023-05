There will be no Southern trains running from Hastings on Saturday May 20 due to strike action.

Staff at Hastings Station confirmed that all Southern services in this area will start and finish at Eastbourne, with no trains at all running between Hastings and Eastbourne and from Hastings to Rye or Ashford.

It comes as a result of strike action by ASLEF members. Trains should not be affected today (Friday 19) but check for notifications before you travel.

There will be no rail replacement buses operating.

