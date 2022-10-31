Staplecross Bonfire in pictures

The event saw a torch-lit procession making its way through the lanes of the village finishing with a huge bonfire and spectacular fireworks display on the recreation ground.

Taking part were societies from across the area including Hastings, Battle, Rye, Robertsbridge, Ninfield and Northiam.

It was a special night for the society which was marking its 140th anniversary. Andrew Clifton took these photos. Next Saturday (November 5) Battle holds its bonfire celebrations, followed by Rye the following Saturday.

Have you read? These are the best pubs in East Sussex for beer according to the Good Beer Guide 2023.

Have you read? Hastings Bonfire in pictures

1. Ewhurst & Staplecross Bonfire 2022. Photo by Andrew Clifton. Ewhurst & Staplecross Bonfire 2022. Photo by Andrew Clifton. Photo: Andrew Clifton Photo Sales

2. Ewhurst & Staplecross Bonfire 2022. Photo by Andrew Clifton. Ewhurst & Staplecross Bonfire 2022. Photo by Andrew Clifton. Photo: Andrew Clifton Photo Sales

3. Ewhurst & Staplecross Bonfire 2022. Photo by Andrew Clifton. Ewhurst & Staplecross Bonfire 2022. Photo by Andrew Clifton. Photo: Andrew Clifton Photo Sales

4. Ewhurst & Staplecross Bonfire 2022. Photo by Andrew Clifton. Ewhurst & Staplecross Bonfire 2022. Photo by Andrew Clifton. Photo: Andrew Clifton Photo Sales