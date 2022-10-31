Staplecross Bonfire in pictures
The local bonfire spotlight switched to Staplecross on Saturday when Ewhurst and Staplecross Bonfire Society held its annual celebrations.
The event saw a torch-lit procession making its way through the lanes of the village finishing with a huge bonfire and spectacular fireworks display on the recreation ground.
Taking part were societies from across the area including Hastings, Battle, Rye, Robertsbridge, Ninfield and Northiam.
It was a special night for the society which was marking its 140th anniversary. Andrew Clifton took these photos. Next Saturday (November 5) Battle holds its bonfire celebrations, followed by Rye the following Saturday.
Have you read? These are the best pubs in East Sussex for beer according to the Good Beer Guide 2023.
Have you read? Hastings Bonfire in pictures