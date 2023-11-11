As in previous years, Rye railway station will be closed for reasons of public safety from 3pm on the day of the Rye Bonfire (11 November) until the start of service the next day, Sunday.

The change has the backing of the Bonfire Society which says it will prevent anti-social behaviour from youths travelling in from out of town.

Southern’s train service cannot accommodate the number of people expected to visit the town. As well as long queues at neighbouring stations, there would be a very real risk that visitors would be stranded trying to get home because they would not be able to board the last train home.

As with many other bonfire activities across the region, the advice is for people to attend their local events rather than travelling too far afield.

No trains to Rye after 3pm.

Customer Services Director Jenny Saunders said: “Regrettably, as in previous years, we will be closing Rye station for reasons of public safety from 3pm on the day of the Rye Bonfire. We’ve worked closely with the community organisers of the event and members of the local multi-agency Safety Advisory Group who back this decision.

“Trains will run through Rye without stopping and online journey planners such as nationalrail.co.uk have been updated with this revised timetable. Please do consider your alternatives if you’re planning to travel that day.”

James Foster, Chair of Rye Bonfire Society, said: "Rye & District Bonfire Society fully supports the closure of Rye Station. Feedback from traders, the public and authorities all remarked on how much better behaved the crowd has been in previous years without train stops. We are always keen to keep our event as safe, family friendly and enjoyable as possible.”

