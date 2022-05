At 3am Thameslink announced that it was unable to run services between Hitchin and Peterborough because of ‘a complete loss of signalling between the two stations’.

Passengers were asked to delay travel until later in the morning.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thameslink said power has been restored but delays are expected so commuters are advised to allow extra time for travel.

Half-hourly train services between Horsham and Peterborough will run as normal.

Find out more at www.thameslinkrailway.com.