Picture taken in Bewbush, by Alan GarnerPicture taken in Bewbush, by Alan Garner
Picture taken in Bewbush, by Alan Garner

Northern Lights in Crawley: 16 stunning photos of Aurora Borealis by our readers

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Editor and Head of Sport

Published 11th Oct 2024, 07:50 GMT
Residents of Crawley were treated to a dazzling spectacle as the Northern Lights hit the night skies on Thursday, October 10.

A fantastic show of Northern Lights could be seen across the UK and gave Sussex residents a real treat – you can see our countywide picture gallery here.

And our readers posted their pictures on the Crawley Observer Facebook page – and here is a selection of those pictures.

The Northern Lights – or aurora borealis – appear as bright, swirling curtains of lights in the night sky and range in colour from green to pink and scarlet. The phenomena is chiefly influenced by geomagnetic storms, of which the Met Office said there was a "severe" one due to reach Earth overnight on 10 October.

Picture taken by Alison McMullan

1. Northern Lights in Crawley

Picture taken by Alison McMullan Photo: Alison McMullan

Carol Bates posted this picture in social media

2. Northern Lights in Crawley

Carol Bates posted this picture in social media Photo: Carol Bates

Clare Balchin took this picture in Ifield Green

3. Northern Lights on Crawley

Clare Balchin took this picture in Ifield Green Photo: Clare Balchin

Debbie Jordan took this picture in Three Bridges

4. Northern Lights in Crawley

Debbie Jordan took this picture in Three Bridges Photo: Debbie Jordan

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ResidentsCrawley ObserverSussexFacebookEarthMet Office
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice