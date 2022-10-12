Northiam Bonfire in pictures

Karen Ayling, from Northiam, said: “We had perfect weather conditions and families flocked to enjoy the spectacle of all the exciting costumes, fire, drums – and a fantastic firework display from Wizard.“Chairman Mike Sargeant said it was heartening to see so many people coming together just to have fun and thanked the many local businesses who have sponsored the Society this year. Local band Grundy kept thecrowd dancing long after the fireworks finished and people gave generously into the collection buckets for good causes.”This Saturday (October 15) the bonfire spotlight turns to Hastings, where there will be a procession along the seafront and through the Old Town and a huge bonfire on the beach.