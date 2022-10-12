Edit Account-Sign Out
The Northiam Bonfire Society effigy

Northiam Bonfire in pictures

Northiam Bonfire Society celebrated its tenth anniversary and started the local bonfire season with a bang on Saturday

By Andy Hemsley
4 minutes ago

Bonfire Societies and drumming groups from across Sussex descended on the village to take part in a colourful torch-lit procession.

Karen Ayling, from Northiam, said: “We had perfect weather conditions and families flocked to enjoy the spectacle of all the exciting costumes, fire, drums – and a fantastic firework display from Wizard.“Chairman Mike Sargeant said it was heartening to see so many people coming together just to have fun and thanked the many local businesses who have sponsored the Society this year. Local band Grundy kept thecrowd dancing long after the fireworks finished and people gave generously into the collection buckets for good causes.”This Saturday (October 15) the bonfire spotlight turns to Hastings, where there will be a procession along the seafront and through the Old Town and a huge bonfire on the beach.

1. Northiam Bonfire Finale - John Hopkins.jpg

The fireworks finale by John Hopkins

Photo: supplied

2. Northiam Bonfire.jpg

Northiam Bonfire Society was celebrating ten years

Photo: supplied

3. Moonshot - Tony Hazlewood.jpg

The bonfire site by moonlight by Tony Hazlewood

Photo: Tony Hazlewood

4. NORTHIAM BONFIRE SOCIETY

Drum off at Northiam Bonfire

Photo: GEORGE ROWSON

