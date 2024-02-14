BREAKING

Nude pottery painting event to be held in Horsham: 'One-of-a kind artistic adventure'

Plans are being made to stage a nude pottery painting event in Horsham – described by organisers as a ‘one-of-a-kind artistic adventure.’
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 14th Feb 2024, 11:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The event, in which people paint pottery pieces while naked, is being held at Ceramic Shack in Piries Place on March 2.

Organisers say it will be ‘a liberating and creative experience that breaks the mold.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The session will be held from 6pm-8pm and costs £25 per person. It’s being staged by the company Nothing On Events – launched by Billingshurst business analyst Adam Ford – which has previously held a nude dining evening in Horsham.

Most Popular
A nude pottery painting event is to be held in Horsham next month - it's described as 'a liberating and creative experience that breaks the mold'A nude pottery painting event is to be held in Horsham next month - it's described as 'a liberating and creative experience that breaks the mold'
A nude pottery painting event is to be held in Horsham next month - it's described as 'a liberating and creative experience that breaks the mold'

The company specialises in organising activities for naturists or ‘those wanting to try social nudity ... dinners, brewery tours, a private flight on the i360 in Brighton.’

Tickets to the Horsham nude pottery painting session include entry; a piece of pottery valued up to £10; a glass of fizz; all necessary painting supplies; and ‘expert guidance from the talented staff.’

Nothing On Events says: “Unleash your creativity in an environment that encourages self-expression and celebrates the beauty of art. Embrace the unique experience of painting in the nude, surrounded by like-minded individuals ready to explore their artistic side.”

Tickets are available at: www.nothingonevents.co.uk

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The organisers say: “Whether you're an experienced artist or a first-time painter, this event promises an unforgettable evening filled with laughter, creativity, and a sense of liberation.”

Have you read? 14 Most romantic restaurants in Horsham to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Anger grows over closure of key South Downs road

Two Horsham restaurants gain new Michelin honours

They say drinks and snacks will be available at the venue or people can take their own ‘something a little stronger.’

People who want to take part must be aged 18 or over.

Related topics:Tickets