Nude pottery painting event to be held in Horsham: 'One-of-a kind artistic adventure'

The event, in which people paint pottery pieces while naked, is being held at Ceramic Shack in Piries Place on March 2.

Organisers say it will be ‘a liberating and creative experience that breaks the mold.’

The session will be held from 6pm-8pm and costs £25 per person. It’s being staged by the company Nothing On Events – launched by Billingshurst business analyst Adam Ford – which has previously held a nude dining evening in Horsham.

The company specialises in organising activities for naturists or ‘those wanting to try social nudity ... dinners, brewery tours, a private flight on the i360 in Brighton.’

Tickets to the Horsham nude pottery painting session include entry; a piece of pottery valued up to £10; a glass of fizz; all necessary painting supplies; and ‘expert guidance from the talented staff.’

Nothing On Events says: “Unleash your creativity in an environment that encourages self-expression and celebrates the beauty of art. Embrace the unique experience of painting in the nude, surrounded by like-minded individuals ready to explore their artistic side.”

Tickets are available at: www.nothingonevents.co.uk

The organisers say: “Whether you're an experienced artist or a first-time painter, this event promises an unforgettable evening filled with laughter, creativity, and a sense of liberation.”

They say drinks and snacks will be available at the venue or people can take their own ‘something a little stronger.’