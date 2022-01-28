The unit, run by Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, has been temporarily closed since August 2021, when staff were redeployed to Uckfield and Lewes.

The Wealden MP has been campaigning for the Unit’s reopening and has recently met with representatives of The Friends of Crowborough Hospital to and the Trust.

Yesterday (January 27), the Trust confirmed that the MIU will be open again from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week, from Monday, February 14.

Nusrat Ghani said: “I am absolutely delighted that following my representations to the Trust and continuous collaboration with The Friends of Crowborough Hospital, this much valued, vital service for Crowborough community will be reopening next month. I have recently visited the site to see the clinical space available, which is ready to resume providing treatment to local patients in a Covid-safe way.”