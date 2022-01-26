Figures from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority show the Conservative MP's total business costs for the 2020-21 financial year were £192,189.25.

The MP's costs were up slightly from £191,763.83 the year before, but below the average for all Members of Parliament, of £203,880.

By comparison, Darren Henry, a fellow Tory MP for Broxtowe, had costs of £280,900 last year, while Philip Hollobone, the member for Kettering, had just £80,700.

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Patient Safety and Primary Care Maria Caulfield, who was elected in May 2015, spent £192,100 on office running costs in 2020-21, including £162,200 on staff wages and £29,900 on other office expenditures.

And she incurred no accommodation costs during this time, but spent £100 on travel and subsistence.

The total costs of MPs last year rose by 4%, to £132.5 million, with almost £300,000 going on hotel claims for just 49 members.

Business costs are the essential costs incurred by MPs while carrying out their parliamentary duties including staffing, office costs and travel.

MPs cannot claim for personal costs, such as food and drink, during their normal working day, and all claims must be compliant with IPSA rules and accompanied by evidence.