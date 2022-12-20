Objections are being raised over consultants appointed by Crawley Borough Council to advise on Gatwick Airport’s plans to rebuild its emergency runway.

Members of Communities Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions – CAGNE – have written to Crawley councillors questioning whether the consultants York Aviation will be ‘objective’ in their views.

CAGNE maintains that York Aviation ‘is very pro aviation and is not objective enough to truly take on board the best interests of the local areas of Crawley and its taxpayers (residents).’

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its letter to councillors, CAGNE states: “Local authorities, such as Crawley Borough Council, cannot ignore the emissions coming from a commercial business such as Gatwick Airport which firmly sits within Crawley borough and has negative impacts as well as some positives.

Objections are being raised by CAGNE over consultants appointed by Crawley Borough Council to oversee Gatwick Airport's plans to rebuild its emergency runway and bring it into full time use

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The negative impacts cannot be ignored, and we believe York Aviation will not be objective enough to be truly in a position to advise the council.”

The campaigners say that York Aviation clients are mostly commercial aviation bodies such as airports and airlines and that it supported Bristol Airport with a planning appeal for expansion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a spokesperson for Crawley Borough Council said: “York Aviation has been appointed by all 10 local authorities surrounding Gatwick Airport to provide expert advice on the need and demand for additional runway capacity, the associated project development and its justification and an assessment of its economic benefits. This is a very specialist field in which few consultants have the required expertise.

“York Aviation has proved to be adept at challenging Gatwick Airport Ltd’s proposals, associated assessment work and evidence base, as well as responding to issues raised by the local authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We, the 10 local authorities, are using another specialist consultancy to handle the environmental assessment work involved including advice on carbon and climate change issues and are intending to continue their appointment to handle the submission of the DCO (Development Consent Order) application in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad