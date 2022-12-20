Members of Communities Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions – CAGNE – have written to Crawley councillors questioning whether the consultants York Aviation will be ‘objective’ in their views.
CAGNE maintains that York Aviation ‘is very pro aviation and is not objective enough to truly take on board the best interests of the local areas of Crawley and its taxpayers (residents).’
In its letter to councillors, CAGNE states: “Local authorities, such as Crawley Borough Council, cannot ignore the emissions coming from a commercial business such as Gatwick Airport which firmly sits within Crawley borough and has negative impacts as well as some positives.
"The negative impacts cannot be ignored, and we believe York Aviation will not be objective enough to be truly in a position to advise the council.”
The campaigners say that York Aviation clients are mostly commercial aviation bodies such as airports and airlines and that it supported Bristol Airport with a planning appeal for expansion.
But a spokesperson for Crawley Borough Council said: “York Aviation has been appointed by all 10 local authorities surrounding Gatwick Airport to provide expert advice on the need and demand for additional runway capacity, the associated project development and its justification and an assessment of its economic benefits. This is a very specialist field in which few consultants have the required expertise.
“York Aviation has proved to be adept at challenging Gatwick Airport Ltd’s proposals, associated assessment work and evidence base, as well as responding to issues raised by the local authorities.
"We, the 10 local authorities, are using another specialist consultancy to handle the environmental assessment work involved including advice on carbon and climate change issues and are intending to continue their appointment to handle the submission of the DCO (Development Consent Order) application in 2023.
“Ultimately, it will be for each of the local authorities to determine their position on Gatwick’s proposals after they are submitted to the government’s Planning Inspectorate. The local authorities will draw on the advice from the respective consultants on the potential environmental, economic and social impacts arising, including issues relating to carbon emissions and climate change.”