Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Train operator Southern Railway had not been able to use the van – previously fitted out for promotional roadshows – since the first Covid lockdown.

It had been stored in the open and had become unroadworthy. Horsham Matters, which supports homeless and other vulnerable people, took on the challenging restoration project to get the vehicle back on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now it is to use the revitalised van to support isolated communities across the Horsham district. The former ‘rust-bucket’ will become a mobile advice and distribution centre for the foodbank that Horsham Matters has provided for the past 10 years, and to provide a range of services such as advice and internet access. Other Horsham-based charities will also be able to use it.

Southern Rail's facilities manager Rovin Vaz hands the van keys to Horsham Matters managing director Emma Elnaugh

Before the pandemic, Southern had used the van as a mobile information unit at local community events. By the time opportunities at such events picked up again, the firm had bought a new and more versatile vehicle.

Having stood in all weathers at Southern’s Horsham depot for four years, the older van’s bodywork deteriorated and became known among staff as ‘the rust bucket.’ Some mechanical faults also developed, although the well-equipped interior and engine, which had clocked up only low mileage, were in relatively good condition. But Southern calculated that bringing the van back into use would not be economical.

However, Southern’s community relations manager Rob Whitehead suggested that a local charity might be interested in doing it up and Horsham Matters took up the offer. With money raised from donations, and support pledged by mechanics at Kevin Griffin Cars, they have been able to carry out a cost-effective renovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the van itself was showing its age, inside it is well-equipped as a mobile information booth with a fitted TV screen, an amplifier for a public address system, printer/scanner, steps, table and chairs, induction loop, leaflet rack, computer information unit and storage cupboard. The van is also air-conditioned.