The centre in Lewes Road hosted a special open day on Sunday, September 29.

People interested in adopting a cat or learning about the centre were able to drop in between 12pm and 2pm and see the loveable animals in the two homing wings.

Centre manager Danielle Draper said: “Our 20th anniversary year is a time to not only look back on our successes but to look forward to how we can rehome even more cats and best support owners across Sussex. We have so many cats in need of new home. from the playful to the outdoor-loving sociable cat, and our staff will be on hand to discuss the ideal match for anyone looking to welcome a new cat into their family.”

The United Kingdom Cat Centre launched in 2004 and has since rehomed 20,000 cats and kittens. Anyone who would like to support the work of the cat centre or become a volunteer can visit www.cats.org.uk/ncac.

Cats Protection said two of the older cats looking for new homes include 14-year-old Teddy Ruxpin, who is currently the centre’s longest resident, and 14-year-old Lady Dorothy who needs somewhere peaceful to relax.

Cats Protection added that the centre has seen 659 kittens born over the past 20 years. They said a female cat called Fiona had eight healthy kittens that went to new homes in 2018, and, in April 2014, 11 kittens were born on the same day, with the cats Cleo and Smokey becoming new mothers. Danielle said 24 kittens were born in August 2012, which is the highest number in any month at the centre.

Cats Protection said 2024 has been a busy and challenging year because the cost-of-living crisis has seen an increase in the number of cats being given up.

Danielle said: “We hear stories of people who feel their only choice is to give up their cat due to personal issues. We don’t judge and if people are struggling, we hope that they contact us before doing anything rash like dumping them. Advice and reassurance can help and we’ll do all we can to support them until a space is available at our centre or with local fosterers.”

1 . Cats Protection One of the cats at the Cat Centre in Chelwood Gate looking for a new home

2 . Cats Protection Cats Protection's cat centre in Chelwood Gate held its 20th anniversary open day on Sunday, September 29

3 . Cats Protection One of the cats at the Cat Centre in Chelwood Gate looking for a new home

4 . Cats Protection Dan opening a bottle of fizz