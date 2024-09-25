Work on new Denton play park to start this autumn with football and basketball improvements
A message from Newhaven Town Council’s town clerk Ken Dry is at Denton Recreation Ground, along with a colourful illustration.
It reads: “Following a collaboration of Town Councillors with children of Denton Community Primary School, the town council has appointed HAGs Ltd to renovate and replace the play equipment here at the Denton Play Area.”
The message says work will begin on October 14 and last four to six weeks, subject to the weather. It says: “The playground will therefore be closed and fenced off to residents, parents and children for that time.”
Another message confirms that the multi-use games area will be augmented with new basketball hoops and recessed football goals while the sports courts will be repainted. This should take about one week.
Newhaven Liberal Democrats have welcomed the announcement.
Town councillor Lindsey Macleod said: “Liberal Democrat Councillors promised to deliver a state of the art park for Denton during our election campaign and we are delighted to be able to see this through. This park is going to deliver so much joy for the children. We look forward to the opening day and having a celebration with our community.”
Town councillor Corina Watts said: “We will have delivered a state of the art inclusive playground for all children in our community. This has wheelchair accessible equipment and sensory play equipment and it truly will be for everyone.” Newhaven Lib Dems said the news that the playground would close for October half term will be disappointing to some but said the long term benefits ‘will be most welcome’.
