Open days at Petworth House are valuable chance to experience local heritage

Petworth House will be opening its doors for free later this month, giving members of the public a valuable chance to experience one of the most beautiful and historic estates in the country.

Taking place over Heritage Weekend (September 21-22), the open days are a valuable chance, according to a National Trust spokesperson, to experience the estate's ‘extraordinary’ art collections in the state room, relax in the garden with a picnic, and stop by the Audit Room Cafe for a tea, a coffee or a cake.

There will also be opportunities to enjoy a free guided tour of the house, as well as ten minute highlight talks at different points in the day. Volunteers will operate free historical walks through Petworth Town, each lasting approximately 1 hour, exploring the 900 year-old link between Petworth House and Petworth Town.

A Grade 1 Listed country house, Petworth House traces its roots all the way back to the 17th century, and is best known for its extensive private art collection – containing several pieces by English Romanticist JMW Turner – and a sizeable deer park, famously designed by Capability Brown.

It also has a lengthy history on film, having been used as a location in Napoleon, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Bridgerton, Rebecca and Maleficent.

The Trust runs two car parks for visitors; one well placed for visitors to the house and pleasure gardens, and another perfect for the deer park. Parking is free for National Trust members.

Visiting the house will be free from September 21 to 22, but tickets usually cost £20.90 for adults, and £10.50 for children aged 5-17.