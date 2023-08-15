A South Downs animal sanctuary that looks after a range of pigs, horses, cats, birds, sheep – and more – is getting set to hold an open weekend.

The ABC Animal Sanctuary in West Chiltington is to stage the fun fundraising event on September 2 and 3.

Among entertainment on offer will be live music, an animal parade, stalls – including country craft stalls – ‘groom a pony’, food stalls, a bar, grand raffle and face-painting.

All proceeds from the open weekend will go towards the running of the sanctuary. A spokesperson said: “To keep the sanctuary running, we rely solely on volunteers, donations and fundraisers such as the open weekend.

A previous fundraising 'September Spectacular' at the ABC Animal Sanctuary, West Chiltington. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

“Our aim is always to provide the animals with all the care and protection they need and to find them a new forever home where possible.”

The open weekend will be held from 11.30am-4.30pm on September 2 and 3. Entry is £5, children under five free.