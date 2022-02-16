Regular readers of this column (hi, Mum and Dad) will probably remember my love of National Trust properties and spending family days out in their grounds.

So add in a trail of light, lanterns, fantasy and fire to said property, and my excitement levels were through the roof!

The spectacle, at the property near Haywards Heath, is brand new. It launched on Friday and will run until March 6.

I wasn’t quite sure what to expect. We’ve done Glow Wild at Wakehurst for the last couple of years, but this installation also promised fire and music.

And it certainly delivered. What we got was a stunning and enchanting display that lit up the beautiful grounds of Nymans. Although we’ve been there quite a few times now, being there at night really made us appreciate it in a different light – both literally and metaphorically.

As we entered, my children were given lanterns to carry round the trail. Lighting the way for us really made the experience for my son, and he took great pleasure in leading us round the trail (albeit at the breakneck pace of a three-year-old).

My daughter, who has just turned eight, was mesmerised. The landscape of the entry point allowed us a wide vista across the grounds, but she said she didn’t want to see the lights in the distance too much as she didn’t want to spoil it for later on. It was very sweet and I loved that she wanted to savour the experience.

The children loved being able to get relatively close to fire (future pyromaniacs?!) and I just loved the backdrop of the gentle music.

Turning a corner and finding the lawn in front of the house lit up with hundreds of fire torches, with Debussy’s Clair de Lune playing was breathtaking.

I could have stayed and marvelled at the display for ages. But, obviously, I didn’t, because I had two children on a mission to get to the marshmallow toasting station in the middle of the trail (I highly, highly recommend the salted caramel flavour – it was delicious!). My absolute favourite part is the walkway of pink heart arches. It’s the perfect Instagrammable spot, and would make a fantastic spot for a family photo. I would love to report that I got a fantastic family photo there, but my children have a sixth sense for when I might be thinking about taking a picture, and do their best to either look the wrong way or as miserable as possible, or simply refuse to be in said shot. They did love walking through them though. Wishing other families better photo luck there – my fingers are crossed for you.

When we got home, I sent my friend Sarah (former Herald & Gazette digital journalist) some pictures from our night and she said it looked magical. And that’s exactly what it was. Thanks for the soundbite, Sarah, you’ve still got it – see you for cocktails in a couple of weeks!

Speaking of grown-up nights out, I was invited to attend another launch event, this time at a new bar in Worthing on Friday night. Curds & Cases, in the Montague Quarter, offers more than 100 locally sourced cheeses and charcuterie, alongside an extensive wine list.

In the interests of good journalism, I tried as much as I could comfortably eat and drink when wearing ‘pleather’ trousers and it was all so yummy. But I must rethink my clothing choice next time..!

