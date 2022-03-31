Legendary Hastings venue The Crypt to become the Cavern Club this week for Beatles tribute

From 7pm The Beatles for Sale tribute band performs two sets downstairs in the Crypt Club.

It should be the ideal night to get local people in the mood for the big Hastings Beatles Day event that takes place at the White Rock Theatre on Sunday April 3.

From 12 noon, The Bat and Bee bar, above the Crypt will be showing an exhibition of prints from the original artworks Hastings man Mike Raxworthy produced from 1964 until 1968 and between 1972 and 1976 whilst working with the Beatles as the official Beatles Book cartoonist and Art Editor.

Crypt Hastings SUS-220330-102500001

Tickets for the Crypt show are £10 on the door or £10 plus booking fee on line at dice.fm.

