The Nyetimber Lane, Pagham, club applied for a lawful development certificate for the proposed like for like replacement of the seats and roof demolished in the February 2022 storm.

Arun officers said: "This replacement will be 'like for like' and have no increase in height or width in regard to the replacement roof.

"The foundations and base of the stand were not destroyed during this storm and as such will not be replaced as part of this application."

Pagham FC's stand after Storm Eunice

They said the plan does not constitute 'development' instead falling under a category of repair.

"Therefore an application for full planning application will not be required and this certificate can be granted," they ruled.