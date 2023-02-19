Residents in Sussex and beyond are being warned about a simple mistake that could cost them hundreds of pounds on Pancake Day (Tuesday, February 21).

Plumbing experts at Rated People are telling cooks in the area that pancake mixture can easily block pipes and drains if it is poured down the sink.

A Rated People spokesperson said: “Pancake batter contains flour, fat and oil and this is a recipe for disaster when it comes to drains as it can quickly harden in pipes and lead to blockages and burst pipes which can be costly to repair.”

They also warned that pouring leftover pancake mix down the drain can contribute to ‘fatbergs’ in sewers. These are mixtures of fat and grease that combine with items that should not be flushed like wet wipes and cotton buds. As a result water cannot flow through the sewer properly, which costs water companies millions a year.

Rated People said fixing a burst pipe in someone’s home could cost between £150 and £300 depending on how easy it is to reach the pipe.

The Rated People spokesperson said: “Leaking or fully burst pipes caused by increased pressure from blockages can cause damage to your property and possessions, which means fixing the broken pipework could only be part of the repair cost.

"Whether it’s a plastic or copper pipe, the solution will likely involve replacing the section of the pipe that’s damaged. Fixing a burst water pipe that’s easy to access will cost around £150, but with no visible access, the job is trickier and that can set you back by around £300 on average. Those hard-to-locate leaks are where a plumber’s expertise is even more valuable.”

These are Rated People’s four top tips for disposing of leftover pancake mixture:

1) Freeze leftover batter: People can only store homemade batter in the fridge for up to two days so freezing is a good alternative for up to three months. Rated People recommend putting it in an airtight container or freezer bag and placing in the freezer. They also say to defrost the mixture in the fridge before using it.

2) Use the mixture for Yorkshire puddings: Pancake mixture uses the same recipe as Yorkshire puddings so people can use the remaining batter for them.

3) Fakeaways: People can coat a piece of cod in pancake mixture and either deep fry or shallow fry it. This creates an ‘at-home version’ of traditional fish and chips, Rated People said.

4) Dispose in food waste bin: If the batter did not come out right, then it is best to let it cool and put it in the bin.

Natalie White, head of brand communications at Rated People, said: “It’s really important that people are aware of the damage that pouring leftover batter down the drain can do to your home. To avoid facing an unwelcome repair bill of around £300, it’s a much better idea to reuse the leftover batter instead of pouring it down the kitchen sink. If you’re already noticing plumbing changes like leaks and water that’s slow to drain away, or you’re worried about a blockage, we’d recommend bringing in a skilled plumber to identify and fix the problem sooner rather than later when it could get worse.”

