Paralympian Gold Medallist supports barbers Christmas fundraiser in Telscombe Cliffs

A barber hair salon in Telscombe Cliffs has raised over £1,500 for local charities at their annual fundraising event, despite having to downsize plans due to rising Covid infection numbers.

Barber stylists at Maverick Barber Co – owned by Doe Mehmet – donated all the proceeds from the haircuts, Turkish wet shaves and beard services it gave on Monday, December 13, to the Havens Community Hub – as well as hosting an online raffle.

Paralympic Gold Medallist and Strictly Come Dancing star, Will Bayley, popped by for a haircut and praised the dedication and kindness of the staff for ‘donating a day’ to charity.

Will Bayley getting his hair cut with Doe Mehmet

Founder of the Havens Community Hub, Paula Woolven, said: “Doe and his team pulled off an amazing event and raised a fantastic amount for our projects. Just to put it in perspective, their donation will enable us to rescue and redistribute £15,000’s worth of supermarket surplus produce free of charge locally – feeding bellies, not bins. We can’t thank them, and their customers, enough."

The Havens Community Hub saves and redistributes more than one ton of perishable food from supermarkets per week, as well as providing day centre activities for older people with complex needs and supporting other local groups and charities with administration support and advice.

The Hub also founded the Havens Community Cars charity, which has over 400 members supported by 15 trained volunteer drivers who offer transport solutions for medical appointments, social activities, and daily living needs.

Generous donors to the raffle included Evergreen Waste Removal Services, CR Allen & Sons vehicle repair shop, Maverick Barber Co and Barbershop Botanicals.

Havens Community Hub Logo