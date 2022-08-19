Paralympian stars inspire young people as Sussex charity holds its annual games

They were inspired by the performances of the Commonwealth Games home nations teams and with top tips from two leading Paralympians.

Designed to challenge a wide range of physical disabilities, this year’s events included boxing, weight lifting, skittles and new age kurling, and attracted more than 60 competitors.

Wheelchair tennis star Jordanne Whiley – who won bronze at the Paralympics in 2012, 2016 and 2020 - joined with wheelchair racer Fabienne Andre who scooped a bronze in this year’s Commonwealth Games T33/34 100 – in a virtual Chailey Games appearance designed to engage and inspire the competitors.

Daniel Burnett, who organised this year’s Chailey Games, said: “It was such an honour to be joined virtually by two inspirational sportswomen. Both Jordanne and Fabienne were keen to offer their own tips and advice to our competitors and they really made a difference to our own athletes’ performances. Fabienne’s bronze medal was a fantastic addition to our event and an exciting boost to our own medal winners!”

Both Fabienne and Jordanne answered questions submitted by the Chailey competitors in a special film that was played in CHF’s aptly named Dream Centre ahead of the event.

Fabienne said: “When taking on a sporting challenge, anything is possible. Never give up and most importantly enjoy what you do and have fun. I truly believe there is a sport out there for everyone and there is always a way to be involved and connected to sport and the Chailey Games really is able to showcase this”.

This year’s Chailey Games’ medals were presented by Danielle Evans – the current holder of the Miss Brighton title. Danielle plays rugby for Seaford Ladies and is a campaigner against female stereotypes in sport.

Helen Hewitt, the charity’s Chief Executive, said: “Since our first Chailey Games in 2019, we have been working hard to inspire our young people and students and show them that they can achieve amazing things. I’d like to thank everyone involved in this year’s competition and especially the three inspirational women who gave us their time and insight making this year’s Chailey Games a truly exceptional event.”

Chailey Heritage Foundation is a charity providing education, care and transition services to children and young adults with complex physical disabilities. Their mission is to give disabled children and young adults every opportunity to pursue their fullest potential.

