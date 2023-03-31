The woodland railway in Alexandra Park is set to re-open on Saturday following ten months of regeneration and drainage works.

The railway had to close in May last year due to subsidence under the track bed. Dan Radcliffe, who runs the railway, said: “Flooding has always been a bit of an issue at the railway as it sits in a hollow.

"After many years of flooding on the station corner, the ground had sunk to an unworkable level. and so the decision was made to close.

"The old track bed was removed and retainers and drainage installed before work commenced on the new track bed, bringing the level back up by 12 inches to the correct height.

The woodland railway in the park and new miniature golf course

"During the ten months the railway has been closed many other improvements have been made. A new station has been built to replace the old one, the original building has been timber cladded and a new roof fitted. There is new fencing around the station and grass areas, a new turntable and the whole track bed, on site, has been re-ballasted.

"At present the engine shed has been removed following damage from a large fallen tree branch. This will be re-built once the tree has been worked on by the Council to ensure no further issues occur.

"Other work that has been completed, are new yard points by the carriage shed, the installation of solar panels to give power to the site, LED floodlighting and CCTV.

"The miniature railway re-opens on Saturday April 1 at 10am and will be joined by the addition of a new nine hole golf course. At a later date a new electric bike track will also open.

“The railway will be operating daily over the Easter holidays, weather permitting, and then weekends thereafter.”

The railway is situated at the top end of the park, close to the Buckshole Reservoir.

