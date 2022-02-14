Partner's plight inspires our Sussex political editor to get his running shoes on for Brighton Half Marathon

Josh, from Hassocks, is tackling the Brighton Half Marathon on Sunday, February 27 to raise money and awareness of Behçet's Disease.

His long term partner Emily was last year diagnosed with the complex disorder, which disrupts the body's immune system causing joint problems, chronic fatigue and inflammation throughout the body especially affecting the eyes and gums.

"Em was first hospitalised in May 2018 and whilst she has done amazingly well to stay so positive, the last three years leading up to a diagnosis have been extremely gruelling for her mentally and physically as without proper treatment, the condition has impacted her mobility and ability to carry out daily living activities," Josh said.

Joshua Powling with his partner Emily

"Treatment is now underway and fingers crossed in the long term it will mean life can return to normal for us.

"I'm running the Brighton Half Marathon in late February to raise funds for Behçet's UK, a charity which works to raise the general awareness of the disease to help with further research of the condition and to find new treatments. The charity also provides specialist knowledge to help medical practitioners in the UK and worldwide."

After a spell in hospital in May 2018, Emily's mobility rapidly deteriorated and left her unable to carry out daily living.

She said: "I had to give up my career in law just when I was on the brink of becoming fully qualified, which was heartbreaking after years of working full-time, going to night classes and being a carer for my mum."

But she credits the support of family and friends in getting her through the last few years.

As she is on medication to control the disease, returning to work and starting her own family in the future is a dream that now seems achievable.

Emily said she was so thankful to her GP Dr Purwar at Mid Sussex Health Centre and all the rheumatology team at PRH, led by Dr Hajela, who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic, and the staff at the Brighton Eye Hospital.

She added: "I'm proud of Josh for how hard he has trained for the half-marathon and am grateful he is raising money, which will make a difference to people who are possible Bechet's sufferers.

"The charity links with other organisations internationally to coordinate a global effort into the research and development of treatments for this rare disease."

Josh took up running during the second lockdown in 2020 to keep active after staying indoors for most of the pandemic to shield a vulnerable person in his household.

He said: "It's been good to have a focus and knowing I'm making a difference to a cause that's so important to me. I'm also looking forward to taking part in the half marathon and being alongside other runners.

"The three and a half years between Em becoming seriously ill and being diagnosed have been so hard on her, but she's been so brave and resilient throughout and the treatment is already making a huge difference.

"Hopefully time will bring further improvements. While Behçet's is extremely rare there will always be some undiagnosed cases out there and it would be great if more of these could be identified quicker, which is why raising awareness of the disease is really important."

Emily and Josh both love reading and looking after their two retired racing greyhounds Diva and Scotty.

Joshua added: "Hopefully I can raise some awareness at the same time and help more people reach the correct diagnosis sooner.

"Any donations however small are really appreciated. Thank you!"