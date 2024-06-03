The free event took place at St John’s Park on Saturday, June 1, from midday to 7.50pm and helped raise money for The Escape Youth Club.

There were live performances from Sussex bands, as well as DJs, and fabulous food from Burgess Hill Bonfire Society. Attendees also brought their own drinks and picnics along.

The musicians performed covers of songs by artists like Nena, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Feeder and Kim Wilde.

An event spokesperson said on Facebook: “Thank you to everyone that came today, supported our community event and helped raise money for charity, The Escape Youth Club. We hope you all had a good time and enjoyed the music. A big thank you to all the bands, musicians and DJs that performed today giving their time to the event, charity and local community. All were brilliant.”

They also thanked the event’s sponsors, saying: “We could not run Party in the Park without the support from local businesses covering the running costs for the day. These include Sterling Financial Services, Price Green & Co, George Howes & Sons Plasterers, Mascot Roofing and H J Stoners jewellers. Finally, as always, Burgess Hill Bonfire Society were amazing giving fantastic support on the day.”

1 . Party In The Park Party In The Park, St Johns Park, Burgess Hill on Saturday, June 1 Photo: Steve Robards, SR24060302

2 . Party In The Park Stone Cold Sober at Party In The Park, St Johns Park, Burgess Hill on Saturday, June 1 Photo: Steve Robards, SR24060302

3 . Party In The Park Party In The Park, St Johns Park, Burgess Hill on Saturday, June 1 Photo: Steve Robards, SR24060302