Paul Lawrence, 51, was named as the victim of an incident in Gladonian Road, around 6am, on Sunday, January 28.

Heartfelt family tributes were paid to a ‘gentle soul’ who was ‘full of happiness and loved by all’. Friends, relatives and colleagues took part in a walk from Brighton to Littlehampton in Paul’s memory earlier this month.

The plumber and gas engineer lived in Cheal Way, half a mile from where he died.

Now, Paul’s daughters have issued a heartfelt plea, urging anyone who may have seen a video of the incident – which police believe ‘may be circulating online’ – to come forward, as they seek justice for their dad. Click here to watch their video appeal.

Louise and Josephine said: “Even thinking of it is horrible. We’ve heard there’s a video out there of what might have happened to dad.

"If anyone has seen it or has still got it or heard about it, please just bring it to us. Please come forward. Don’t be scared if you know something, just say it.

"You don’t have to fear the police, they just want to help. He [Paul] deserves better than this. He needs answers and justice, it’s not fair.

"Everyone loved dad. He touched everyone’s lives. Even old school friends. Everyone has been in touch. Everyone loved him so much.

"It’s harder not knowing, I just want to know. There’s nothing we can do to change what happened. But you can change the next outcome. We just want closure. It’s too hard without it.”

An inquest – which was was opened in Chichester on February 6 – heard that the police received a call from ambulance crews ‘in relation to a suspicious cardiac arrest’ in a public place.

However, the victim's ‘head injury’ was ‘consistent with him falling and hitting his head’, a record of inquest stated.

The report added: "He is believed to have been punched by another male causing him to fall into the road.

"A Home Office Post Mortem was unable to confirm a cause of death and so further investigations are ongoing.”

The inquest was suspended whilst criminal proceedings are ongoing.

A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody after the fatal incident. He was released on bail with strict conditions, including a curfew, until March 14 as enquiries continue.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Duncan Elliott, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “We are still appealing to anyone with any information to please come forward, especially if you have any mobile, CCTV or dash cam footage which may have captured anything.

“In the meantime, I’d like to remind the public to please refrain from speculating or posting anything on social media which could jeopardise the investigation.

“If you have any information, you can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Sett.”