Haywards Heath town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield, who was one of the guests, said she was blown away by the talent on display on Saturday, December 9.

She said: “It has only been three months since I cut the ribbon for Florence Finley’s PQA of Performing Arts and amazingly, they had already put together their debut showcase, and how fabulous it was!

Haywards Heath town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield at the first Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts showcase in town

“A lot of hard work and professionalism from Florence’s team was required for such an achievement, only second to the enthusiasm, dedications and talent of the young performers.”

The mayor said all four groups of children and teenagers performed pieces that they chose themselves and, in some cases, wrote themselves.

Mrs Inglesfield said: “We delighted in an extract of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, we got the chills with a dark story centred around pest control, we enjoyed the singing and dancing on some '80s and '90s great hits. The young thespians, full of talents and joy, were clearly enjoying themselves and that of course is always contagious.”

Florence Finley thanked her team, the parents and children. Florence added: “I would like to say a huge thank you to Stephanie for attending our first ever academy showcase.”

She said: “It was a pleasure to have her at the academy once again and I am ever so grateful for her continued support.”

The mayor said Florence is ‘living proof that with much work, a supportive team, and a clear vision, one can make one’s dream come true’.

The Mayor thanked everyone, saying that PQA teaches transferable skills for life like self-confidence, independence and teamwork, as well as performing arts.