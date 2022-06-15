Neville Lodge, a 31-apartment independent living retirement block, saw its residents start a petition asking the lead member of Transport at East Sussex for a pedestrian crossing at Sutton Avenue, to access the South Coast Road and Dell Park.

Ciarron Clarkson, district councillor for Peacehaven West, is working with the residents of Neville Lodge to deliver the petition.

Councillor Clarkson said: “Sutton Avenue in Peacehaven and the A259 through Telscombe and Peacehaven is incredibly difficult to cross. There are limited crossing spaces and when the residents of Neville Lodge raised their concerns with me.

Councillor Ciarron Clarkson (right) with Jill Fry Secretary Peacehaven, Telscombe Cliffs and East Saltdean Access group (fifth from right) and residents of Neville Lodge on Sutton Avenue.

"We have a petition on the East Sussex website and have been able to coordinate with a number of local groups and organisations who are desperate for additional safe crossings.

"This area of the A259 and Sutton Avenue have two retirement facilities, an elderly persons day centre and two school campuses on either side. Creating safe places to cross is a priority.

"It’s time for Telscombe and Peacehaven to get their fair share and I intend to support residents in anyway I can do to that.”

According to the petition, started in May, the South Coast Road has very little opportunity in traffic breaks for members of the public to cross over the South Coast Road safely.

Residents of the independent living block said they would like to access the Dell Park and the Promenade, but believe there is no safe crossing place to do so.

Jan Pinnock, resident of Neville Lodge, said: “A number of residents of Neville Lodge use mobility aids; motorised scooters, walkers and walking sticks or are simply elderly and infirm.

"Frankly, attempting to cross the road at the roundabout on South Coast Road and Sutton Avenue, in any direction is a dangerous and terrifying experience for anyone but especially so for older people or in fact those with young children attempting to gain access to the playground in the Dell.”

The petition also states The Dell features a children's playground, so a crossing would make it far safer for young people to access the play equipment.

Another Neville Lodge resident, Joyce Streeter, said: “I don’t go out much because the road isn’t safe. From my window I can see mothers with children and people with dogs trying to cross the South Coast Road]. Pedestrians aren’t visible”

The petition runs until July 14 and, so far, 45 people have signed the online document.

A spokesperson for the East Sussex County Council said the council was yet to receive the petition but will consider any suggestions made regarding a crossing point on South Coast Road.

In a statement, the council spokesperson said: “We have limited funding for transport improvements and need to ensure that this funding is directed to sites where it will have most impact and where the need is greatest and, as a result, any request for a pedestrian crossing is assessed against a range of criteria for potential inclusion within the Capital Programme for Transport Improvements.”