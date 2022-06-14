"Fatal5" tickets handed out to drivers by police in Lewes yesterday

Five drivers were issued with tickets for driving without a seatbelt in Lewes yesterday

By Frankie Elliott
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 12:21 pm
The Lewes Neighbourhood Policing Team also issued tickets to two drivers for driving whilst using a mobile phone.

The policing team were completed traffic stops as part of Operation Downsway – Sussex Police’s response to road traffic collisions caused by the Fatal5 – which are the five biggest causes of incidents on the road leading to serious injury or fatality.

Driving without a seatbelt and driving whilst using a mobile phone make up two of the fatal five.

The penalty for using a mobile phone whilst driving is 6 penalty points on your license and a £200 fine

