The Lewes Neighbourhood Policing Team also issued tickets to two drivers for driving whilst using a mobile phone.
The policing team were completed traffic stops as part of Operation Downsway – Sussex Police’s response to road traffic collisions caused by the Fatal5 – which are the five biggest causes of incidents on the road leading to serious injury or fatality.
Driving without a seatbelt and driving whilst using a mobile phone make up two of the fatal five.
The penalty for using a mobile phone whilst driving is 6 penalty points on your license and a £200 fine.